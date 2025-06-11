Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Advisors Inc.

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

VSS stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $131.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

