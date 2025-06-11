Traction Financial Partners LLC Sells 15,345 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Traction Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.