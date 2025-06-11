Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.04 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $547,575,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after acquiring an additional 985,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after purchasing an additional 918,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,385,000 after purchasing an additional 580,293 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 671,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 501,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

