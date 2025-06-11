Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Posts Earnings Results

Reabold Resources (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Reabold Resources Stock Up 14.0%
Reabold Resources stock opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. Reabold Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reabold Resources
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- D-Wave Is Soaring—But Is ETF Diversification the Better Strategy?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.