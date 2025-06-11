Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,565 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $30,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the sale, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,361 shares of company stock worth $94,434,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.