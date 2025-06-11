Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,829,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $291.77 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.