Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 27th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 354,333 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 119,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Camping World by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

