The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GAB opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

