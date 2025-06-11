Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Plans $0.54 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5408 per share on Monday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GECCZ opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

