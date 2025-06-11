Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $254.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.63. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. This represents a 96.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,717 shares of company stock worth $42,980,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.