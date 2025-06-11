J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE JILL opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $257.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.52.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.Jill stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of J.Jill worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

