HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INSM. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Insmed to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

Insmed Stock Up 28.7%

NASDAQ INSM opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $95.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $138,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,273. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $338,982.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,754.99. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,994 shares of company stock worth $11,320,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

