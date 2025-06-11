Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,591.65. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,553.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,302.30. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.