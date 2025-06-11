Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.20.

PHVS stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $947.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pharvaris by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

