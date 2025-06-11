Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Waste Management by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $234.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

