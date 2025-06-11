Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

