Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $497,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.71.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

