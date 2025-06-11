iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

