317,943 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

