Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 3.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $153,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $2,971,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $6,731,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $151.74 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

