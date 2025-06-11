iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

