7,799 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 5,840,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,972,000 after buying an additional 5,579,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

