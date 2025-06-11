Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

