Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,407.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
