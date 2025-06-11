Spectris (LON:SXS) Trading 69.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shot up 69.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,546 ($47.87) and last traded at GBX 3,450 ($46.58). 5,091,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 1,171,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038 ($27.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($42.93) to GBX 3,000 ($40.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,076.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,449.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding purchased 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,085 ($28.15) per share, with a total value of £77,999.85 ($105,305.59). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($34.18), for a total transaction of £224,031.36 ($302,458.97). 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

