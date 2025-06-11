AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.7%

AMSF stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.