Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $276,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,820,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,456,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,314,000 after acquiring an additional 269,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

View Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.