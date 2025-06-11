8,140 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after buying an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.35.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

