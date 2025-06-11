Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of RMM opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.37.
In other news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $52,560.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,100. This represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
