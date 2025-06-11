Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RMM opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $52,560.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,100. This represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. ( NYSEARCA:RMM Free Report ) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

