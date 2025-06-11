Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys New Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

