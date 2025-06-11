My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after acquiring an additional 733,309 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after acquiring an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $273.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

