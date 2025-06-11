My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,715,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,744.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 116,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.