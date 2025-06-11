Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

ALLE stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 44.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Allegion by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

