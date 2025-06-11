USA Financial Formulas Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 0.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after buying an additional 1,600,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

