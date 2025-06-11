Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $962,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,469,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,359,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,920 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,306,000 after acquiring an additional 662,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,904,000 after acquiring an additional 502,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of BAX stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.82%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.