Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $962,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2025

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,469,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,359,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,920 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,306,000 after acquiring an additional 662,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,904,000 after acquiring an additional 502,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of BAX stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.82%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

