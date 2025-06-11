Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Zacks reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.150 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.3%

VSCO stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 584,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $10,792,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,098,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,613,460.88. The trade was a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 881,645 shares of company stock worth $15,881,968. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.