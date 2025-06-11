Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,730 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.54.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

