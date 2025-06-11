Northeast Investment Management Sells 3,405 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

