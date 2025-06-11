Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

