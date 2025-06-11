Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,641 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.8%

ARKK opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.