T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1,899.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 321,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

