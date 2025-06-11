Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.4% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $94,868,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $84,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 530,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after acquiring an additional 518,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

