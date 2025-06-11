Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Shay Banon Sells 5,117 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,607,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Elastic by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Elastic by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,820,000 after acquiring an additional 462,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Elastic by 5,437.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

