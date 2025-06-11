Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Shay Banon Sells 5,117 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elastic Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,607,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Elastic by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Elastic by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,820,000 after acquiring an additional 462,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Elastic by 5,437.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.