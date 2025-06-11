Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

