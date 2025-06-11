Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

