Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 7,593 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

