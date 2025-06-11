Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Insider Alex C. Levit Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) insider Alex C. Levit bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,820. This represents a 222.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 166,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

