Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Insider Alex C. Levit Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) insider Alex C. Levit bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,820. This represents a 222.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Context Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
