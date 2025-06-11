Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Insider Alex C. Levit Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) insider Alex C. Levit bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,820. This represents a 222.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 166,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

