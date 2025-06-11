USA Financial Formulas Has $1.35 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.