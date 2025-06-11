Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

