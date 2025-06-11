Brokers Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:EXROF Q2 Earnings

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 1,533.73%.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXROF. ATB Capital lowered shares of Exro Technologies to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Exro Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXROF

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Exro Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.57.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.